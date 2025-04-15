Delhi Capitals Aim to Rebound Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Following a narrow loss against the Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals are eager to reclaim their winning form as they prepare to clash with the Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium this Wednesday in the IPL 2025.

Pacer Mohit Sharma, reflecting on the recent defeat, acknowledged the drawbacks of a mid-order collapse but underscored the value of learning from losses. 'In a tournament of this magnitude, setbacks are inevitable, but they also serve as opportunities for introspection,' Sharma stated during a pre-match press briefing.

Sharma also lauded the leadership qualities of captain Axar Patel, emphasizing the positive team atmosphere under his guidance. The Capitals have had a strong season, with four wins out of five matches, while the Royals have managed just two victories in six outings, setting the stage for a pivotal encounter.

