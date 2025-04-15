Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Aim to Rebound Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

After a close defeat to Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals seek redemption against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. Pacer Mohit Sharma emphasizes learning from losses and praises captain Axar Patel's leadership. Rajasthan Royals have struggled this season, making Wednesday's match crucial for both teams.

Mohit Sharma (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
Following a narrow loss against the Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals are eager to reclaim their winning form as they prepare to clash with the Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium this Wednesday in the IPL 2025.

Pacer Mohit Sharma, reflecting on the recent defeat, acknowledged the drawbacks of a mid-order collapse but underscored the value of learning from losses. 'In a tournament of this magnitude, setbacks are inevitable, but they also serve as opportunities for introspection,' Sharma stated during a pre-match press briefing.

Sharma also lauded the leadership qualities of captain Axar Patel, emphasizing the positive team atmosphere under his guidance. The Capitals have had a strong season, with four wins out of five matches, while the Royals have managed just two victories in six outings, setting the stage for a pivotal encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

