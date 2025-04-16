Left Menu

Bat-Gate: The IPL's Oversized Willow Controversy

Daniel Vettori, head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, commented on the IPL's new rule enforcing bat size checks using gauges. He feels these checks, done by on-field umpires, don't affect the game significantly. Vettori also discussed strategy utilizing Ishan Kishan's insights and acknowledged strategic challenges faced by players like Rohit Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:44 IST
Bat-Gate: The IPL's Oversized Willow Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The introduction of bat size checks using gauges has stirred conversation in the IPL this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach, Daniel Vettori, voiced his opinion, stating the checks don't significantly impact the game. "The guys get tested regularly, so it's just a quick procedure," Vettori remarked.

This enforcement aims to eliminate oversized bats, with bats like Kolkata Knight Riders' Anrich Nortje failing recent tests. Vettori, reflecting on his playing days, added humorously, "I wish they'd checked the bats when I was playing." Despite the rules, he believes bat manufacturers' ability to provide lightweight yet large bats remains impressive.

Further, Vettori emphasized tapping into Ishan Kishan's experience with Mumbai Indians, acknowledging the wealth of insight Kishan can offer. He discussed strategic challenges such as opposition tactics against key players like Rohit Sharma and how they are addressing batting challenges with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025