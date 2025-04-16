Bat-Gate: The IPL's Oversized Willow Controversy

The introduction of bat size checks using gauges has stirred conversation in the IPL this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach, Daniel Vettori, voiced his opinion, stating the checks don't significantly impact the game. "The guys get tested regularly, so it's just a quick procedure," Vettori remarked.

This enforcement aims to eliminate oversized bats, with bats like Kolkata Knight Riders' Anrich Nortje failing recent tests. Vettori, reflecting on his playing days, added humorously, "I wish they'd checked the bats when I was playing." Despite the rules, he believes bat manufacturers' ability to provide lightweight yet large bats remains impressive.

Further, Vettori emphasized tapping into Ishan Kishan's experience with Mumbai Indians, acknowledging the wealth of insight Kishan can offer. He discussed strategic challenges such as opposition tactics against key players like Rohit Sharma and how they are addressing batting challenges with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

(With inputs from agencies.)