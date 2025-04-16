Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Opt to Bowl First Against Delhi Capitals

In the IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. As both teams eye crucial points, RR is eighth on the table with two wins, whereas DC stands third with four victories from their last five matches.

Updated: 16-04-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:28 IST
Axar Patel (left) Sanju Samson (right). (Photo: X/IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal match of the Indian Premier League 2025, Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl against Delhi Capitals at Delhi's venerable Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Royals, currently placed eighth with two wins out of six matches, aim to climb up the standings with a strong performance.

Speaking after the toss, Samson remarked, "We'll bowl first, looks like a good wicket. Gets better in the second half. It is a competitive league, so we need to look past results." Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel expressed readiness to bat first, despite acknowledging the potential impact of dew on the game.

The teams will focus on executing their strategies as Rajasthan Royals feature impactful players like Sanju Samson and Jofra Archer. The Delhi lineup includes stars such as KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc, with both sides retaining their previous playing XI and impact substitutes.

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

