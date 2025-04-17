Punjab Kings' Winning Streak: Building Confidence and Momentum

Brad Haddin, assistant coach of the Punjab Kings, expressed optimism about the team's boost in confidence following their resounding win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. As the IPL season approaches its critical phase, Haddin emphasized the importance of continual improvement and building momentum.

The team's recent victory, despite the lower score totals, marked a significant turning point, instilling belief within the players that they can succeed from any situation. Haddin, speaking ahead of their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, acknowledged the progress but urged the team to strive for more significant advancements.

Commending Punjab's potent batting line-up, Haddin highlighted the necessity of clear-headed execution and a courageous mindset in high-stakes matches. Additionally, playing on challenging pitches, according to Haddin, can enhance players' awareness and adaptability to diverse conditions. Meanwhile, RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar underlined the importance of understanding the changing dynamics of the Chinnaswamy surface.

