Punjab Kings' Winning Streak: Building Confidence and Momentum

Punjab Kings' assistant coach Brad Haddin is optimistic about the team's growing confidence following a significant win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Emphasizing the importance of continual improvement, Haddin commends the team's dynamic batting line-up and the need for clarity and bravery in challenging game conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:11 IST
Brad Haddin

Brad Haddin, assistant coach of the Punjab Kings, expressed optimism about the team's boost in confidence following their resounding win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. As the IPL season approaches its critical phase, Haddin emphasized the importance of continual improvement and building momentum.

The team's recent victory, despite the lower score totals, marked a significant turning point, instilling belief within the players that they can succeed from any situation. Haddin, speaking ahead of their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, acknowledged the progress but urged the team to strive for more significant advancements.

Commending Punjab's potent batting line-up, Haddin highlighted the necessity of clear-headed execution and a courageous mindset in high-stakes matches. Additionally, playing on challenging pitches, according to Haddin, can enhance players' awareness and adaptability to diverse conditions. Meanwhile, RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar underlined the importance of understanding the changing dynamics of the Chinnaswamy surface.

