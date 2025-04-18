Will Jacks Shines for Mumbai Indians in IPL Thriller

All-rounder Will Jacks provided a crucial boost for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, delivering a dynamic performance that secured a four-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

At Wankhede Stadium, Jacks stepped up after a slow start to the season with effective bowling figures of 2-14 and a swift 36 off 26 balls.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya praised Jacks for his all-around capabilities, emphasizing his immense value to the team as they prepare to face Chennai Super Kings next.

