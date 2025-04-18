Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Rhythm: A Big Knock Looms Ahead in IPL

Former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher believes Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of a significant score in the IPL. Despite recent struggles, signs of his past form are evident. Hardik Pandya's impactful performance and leadership have been crucial for Mumbai's recent successes, emphasizing resilience and determination.

Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher has expressed optimism about Rohit Sharma's recent performance, suggesting that the Mumbai Indians veteran is close to regaining his form in the Indian Premier League. Despite a string of low scores, Sharma displayed glimpses of his past prowess against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Boucher, a former head coach for the Mumbai Indians, noted that Rohit Sharma aggressively pursued scoring opportunities, hitting some classic sixes. He firmly believes a substantial innings is imminent. Additionally, Boucher praised Hardik Pandya's all-round performance, highlighting his effectiveness in both batting and bowling during critical moments.

Ajay Jadeja, a former India batter, echoed similar sentiments about Pandya's leadership, underscoring his perseverance and positive influence on the team. Jadeja pointed out the pivotal Super Over victory against Delhi Capitals as a turning point for Mumbai Indians, showcasing resilience and a never-give-up attitude led by Pandya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

