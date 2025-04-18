Rohit Sharma's Rhythm: A Big Knock Looms Ahead in IPL

Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher has expressed optimism about Rohit Sharma's recent performance, suggesting that the Mumbai Indians veteran is close to regaining his form in the Indian Premier League. Despite a string of low scores, Sharma displayed glimpses of his past prowess against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Boucher, a former head coach for the Mumbai Indians, noted that Rohit Sharma aggressively pursued scoring opportunities, hitting some classic sixes. He firmly believes a substantial innings is imminent. Additionally, Boucher praised Hardik Pandya's all-round performance, highlighting his effectiveness in both batting and bowling during critical moments.

Ajay Jadeja, a former India batter, echoed similar sentiments about Pandya's leadership, underscoring his perseverance and positive influence on the team. Jadeja pointed out the pivotal Super Over victory against Delhi Capitals as a turning point for Mumbai Indians, showcasing resilience and a never-give-up attitude led by Pandya.

(With inputs from agencies.)