Basit Ali Criticizes PSL Teams' Chasing Woes, Calls for Competitive Spirit
Former cricketer Basit Ali criticizes the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams for their chasing struggles in the ongoing tournament, comparing them to the national team. He highlights the lack of competitive mindset, drawing comparisons to the Indian Premier League's thrilling chases and emphasizing the need for more engaging matches.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a bold statement, former cricketer Basit Ali has openly criticized the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams for their struggles with chasing targets in the current edition of the tournament. Drawing comparisons to the national team, Ali highlighted a recurring issue with the teams' mindset on his YouTube channel.
Thus far, only Karachi Kings and Islamabad United have managed to successfully chase targets, with Ali lamenting the lack of competitive fixtures reminiscent of other leagues, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). He expressed disappointment over PSL's declining standards and the absence of thrilling matches.
This view comes as PSL continues, with teams like Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans aiming to regain their winning momentum. Current performances, Ali noted, fall short of what fans anticipate in high-stakes tournaments, calling for improved competitiveness to restore the league's entertainment value.
(With inputs from agencies.)
