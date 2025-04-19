Churchill Brothers Crowned I-League Champions Amid Controversy

Churchill Brothers are at the center of a football storm after being declared I-League champions, securing their promotion to the Indian Super League. The AIFF Appeals Committee's recent decision overturned a prior ruling that had positioned second-placed Inter Kashi for the title, sparking potential legal challenges.

The committee's verdict came after a long deliberation, which involved a controversial match from January where Namdhari SC was accused of fielding an ineligible player. This match initially awarded Inter Kashi the crucial points required for victory. However, the decision was put on hold and eventually reversed, affirming Churchill Brothers as winners.

In response, Inter Kashi has signaled its intention to escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, criticizing the process's duration. As they await further legal proceedings, questions linger on potential impacts on the I-League's integrity and Churchill Brothers' readiness for ISL competition.

