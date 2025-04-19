Left Menu

Churchill Brothers Crowned I-League Champions Amid Controversy

Churchill Brothers were declared I-League champions and promoted to the Indian Super League after the AIFF Appeals Committee ruled against Inter Kashi. Inter Kashi plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, citing a simple rules interpretation and seeking a fair hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:46 IST
Churchill Brothers Crowned I-League Champions Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Churchill Brothers are at the center of a football storm after being declared I-League champions, securing their promotion to the Indian Super League. The AIFF Appeals Committee's recent decision overturned a prior ruling that had positioned second-placed Inter Kashi for the title, sparking potential legal challenges.

The committee's verdict came after a long deliberation, which involved a controversial match from January where Namdhari SC was accused of fielding an ineligible player. This match initially awarded Inter Kashi the crucial points required for victory. However, the decision was put on hold and eventually reversed, affirming Churchill Brothers as winners.

In response, Inter Kashi has signaled its intention to escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, criticizing the process's duration. As they await further legal proceedings, questions linger on potential impacts on the I-League's integrity and Churchill Brothers' readiness for ISL competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025