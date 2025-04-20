Left Menu

Verstappen Surprises with Pole Position in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen clinched a surprise pole in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying after Lando Norris crashed. Verstappen edged out Oscar Piastri by .01 seconds, while George Russell secured third. Despite a challenging race in Bahrain, Verstappen expressed satisfaction with the pole but remained cautious about securing a win.

In an unexpected turn of events, Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen secured pole position during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying session. Verstappen outpaced McLaren's Oscar Piastri by a mere .01 seconds on his final attempt, while Mercedes' George Russell claimed the third fastest time, just .113 seconds behind.

Verstappen, coming off a challenging race last week in Bahrain, expressed surprise at this result. He pointed to strategic setup changes that invigorated his car's performance ahead of qualifying. However, he tempered expectations regarding translating the pole into a race victory, drawing from his experience at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The qualifying session saw a dramatic incident when standing leader Lando Norris crashed, losing control over a curb and hitting the wall, which halted the session. Norris, unhurt, communicated with his team afterward. Despite these setbacks, Norris holds a three-point lead over teammate Oscar Piastri after four F1 races.

