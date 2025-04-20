Alexander Zverev Eyes Historic Third Munich ATP Title

Alexander Zverev is one step away from sealing a record-equalling third ATP Munich title. The top-seeded German, buoyed by the home crowd, will take on second-seeded Ben Shelton in Sunday's showdown at the BMW Open.

Zverev showcased resilience in the semifinals by losing his serve only once against Fabian Marozsan from Hungary, winning convincingly 7-6 (3), 6-3. Marozsan struggled with errors, making 28 unforced mistakes.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton staged a remarkable comeback against Francisco Cerundolo. Overcoming a break disadvantage in the final set, Shelton battled through a challenging 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory, marking his fourth career final and his second on clay.

(With inputs from agencies.)