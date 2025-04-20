Alexander Zverev Eyes Historic Third Munich ATP Title
Alexander Zverev, the top seed, is set to compete for his third ATP Munich title after securing a spot in the finals. He will face Ben Shelton in the final match. Zverev defeated Fabian Marozsan, while Shelton triumphed over Francisco Cerundolo after a challenging match.
- Country:
- Germany
Alexander Zverev is one step away from sealing a record-equalling third ATP Munich title. The top-seeded German, buoyed by the home crowd, will take on second-seeded Ben Shelton in Sunday's showdown at the BMW Open.
Zverev showcased resilience in the semifinals by losing his serve only once against Fabian Marozsan from Hungary, winning convincingly 7-6 (3), 6-3. Marozsan struggled with errors, making 28 unforced mistakes.
Meanwhile, Ben Shelton staged a remarkable comeback against Francisco Cerundolo. Overcoming a break disadvantage in the final set, Shelton battled through a challenging 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory, marking his fourth career final and his second on clay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maaya Rajeshwaran: A Rising Tennis Star Gears Up for Billie Jean King Cup
Aryan Shah: Rising Tennis Star Eyes Global Success Amidst Challenges
India's Tennis Queens Set to Shine at Billie Jean King Cup
Andrey Rublev Teams Up with Marat Safin: A New Chapter in Russian Tennis
Dynastic Coaching: Safina and Safin Guide Russia's Rising Tennis Stars