Left Menu

Alexander Zverev Eyes Historic Third Munich ATP Title

Alexander Zverev, the top seed, is set to compete for his third ATP Munich title after securing a spot in the finals. He will face Ben Shelton in the final match. Zverev defeated Fabian Marozsan, while Shelton triumphed over Francisco Cerundolo after a challenging match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 20-04-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 00:20 IST
Alexander Zverev Eyes Historic Third Munich ATP Title
Alexander Zverev
  • Country:
  • Germany

Alexander Zverev is one step away from sealing a record-equalling third ATP Munich title. The top-seeded German, buoyed by the home crowd, will take on second-seeded Ben Shelton in Sunday's showdown at the BMW Open.

Zverev showcased resilience in the semifinals by losing his serve only once against Fabian Marozsan from Hungary, winning convincingly 7-6 (3), 6-3. Marozsan struggled with errors, making 28 unforced mistakes.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton staged a remarkable comeback against Francisco Cerundolo. Overcoming a break disadvantage in the final set, Shelton battled through a challenging 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory, marking his fourth career final and his second on clay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025