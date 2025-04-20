Egyptian Clubs Hold Firm in African Champions League Stalemate

The African Champions League's semi-final first-leg matches concluded without any goals, putting Egyptian clubs Al Ahly and Pyramids in a favorable position for their return matches next weekend. These results leave the Egyptian sides with an edge as they head into the crucial home fixtures.

Al Ahly, the record holders with 12 titles, had two attempts ruled offside against South African rivals Mamelodi Sundowns. Slovenian striker Nejc Gradisar also hit the crossbar. Despite Sundowns dominating possession, the Egyptian defense remained impenetrable.

In a similar fashion, Pyramids kept a determined Orlando Pirates at bay at the Orlando Stadium. Two Pyramids' goals were invalidated by VAR, one for offside and another for handball. The decisive return matches will be held in Cairo next Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)