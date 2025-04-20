Left Menu

Egyptian Clubs Hold Firm in African Champions League Stalemate

Both African Champions League semi-final first-leg matches ended in goalless draws, favoring Egyptian clubs Al Ahly and Pyramids for their upcoming home games. Al Ahly, chasing a fifth title in six years, and Pyramids displayed strong defenses against Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-04-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 00:28 IST
Egyptian Clubs Hold Firm in African Champions League Stalemate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The African Champions League's semi-final first-leg matches concluded without any goals, putting Egyptian clubs Al Ahly and Pyramids in a favorable position for their return matches next weekend. These results leave the Egyptian sides with an edge as they head into the crucial home fixtures.

Al Ahly, the record holders with 12 titles, had two attempts ruled offside against South African rivals Mamelodi Sundowns. Slovenian striker Nejc Gradisar also hit the crossbar. Despite Sundowns dominating possession, the Egyptian defense remained impenetrable.

In a similar fashion, Pyramids kept a determined Orlando Pirates at bay at the Orlando Stadium. Two Pyramids' goals were invalidated by VAR, one for offside and another for handball. The decisive return matches will be held in Cairo next Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025