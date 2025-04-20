Left Menu

Verstappen Secures Dramatic Pole in Saudi Arabian GP

Max Verstappen clinched pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in a thrilling session, as McLaren's Lando Norris crashed and qualified 10th. Oscar Piastri joins Verstappen on the front row, with intense competition expected. Mercedes, Ferrari, and other contenders gear up for a challenging race in Jeddah.

Updated: 20-04-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 00:47 IST
Verstappen

Max Verstappen delivered a stunning performance to secure pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, held under the lights at Jeddah's Corniche circuit. The dramatic qualifying session saw McLaren's leader Lando Norris crash and settle for 10th place, while Oscar Piastri, another McLaren driver, joined Verstappen on the front row.

Verstappen's pole position, achieved with a time of 1:27.294, marks his second in the last three races, as he edged out Piastri by just one hundredth of a second. The Red Bull driver expressed confidence but acknowledged the challenge posed by McLaren's pace. "The car came alive in the night," said Verstappen. "I think we'll have a tough fight ahead."

With previous races at the circuit notorious for their unpredictability, teams like Mercedes, Ferrari, and Alpine are poised to capitalize on any opportunity. As the grid lines up with fierce competitors such as George Russell and Charles Leclerc, anticipation for the high-speed showdown in Jeddah is palpable.

