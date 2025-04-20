Left Menu

Thrilling Victory for Lucknow Super Giants: Avesh Khan Shines in Nail-Biting Finish

In a gripping encounter, Lucknow Super Giants clinched a victory against Rajasthan Royals by 2 runs, thanks to Avesh Khan's exceptional final over. Shardul Thakur shared his perspective on handling pressure situations and praised teammates for their pivotal performances, crediting management's focus on process for their success in tight matches.

Updated: 20-04-2025 08:34 IST
Shardul Thakur (Photo/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Lucknow Super Giants triumphed over Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling IPL match, securing a narrow 2-run victory. Shardul Thakur, a key player in the match, discussed overcoming pressure during high-stakes moments with his exceptional bowling and his crucial catch contributing to the win.

During the post-match presentation, Thakur expressed satisfaction with his team's performance and highlighted the invaluable contributions from bowlers Avesh Khan and Prince Yadav during pivotal overs. He noted the importance of strategic positioning and praised Avesh's pace for surprising batters, notably in their opener in Vizag.

Thakur attributed their close-game victories to the team's management, which emphasizes process over immediate results. Lucknow Super Giants are currently fourth in the league, with Avesh Khan earning the 'Player of the Match' title for his crucial three-wicket haul that successfully defended nine runs against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

