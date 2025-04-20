Rajasthan Royals Keep Calm Amidst T20 Challenges

Rajasthan Royals' spin bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule, has expressed that while consecutive close losses have been tough for the team, there's no panic within the camp. Despite their recent defeat by two runs to Lucknow Super Giants, they maintain a composed atmosphere with Rahul Dravid's experienced leadership.

Currently situated at eighth place, with just two wins in eight matches, the Royals remain undeterred. Bahutule emphasized the strategic focus on minimizing errors on the field. The absence of key player and captain, Sanju Samson, due to injury has also impacted the team, though debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi shows promise.

Praising the resolve of his players, Bahutule highlighted the potential of young talent like Suryavanshi and reaffirmed confidence in experienced hands like Sandeep Sharma, who has faced criticism for conceding runs but is seen as a crucial asset to the team.

