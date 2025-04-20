Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi sports minister, has suggested that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah would seamlessly integrate into the Saudi Pro League despite a focus on younger players. He believes Salah's Arab and Muslim identity makes him a strong cultural match for the league.

While rumors frequently link Salah with Saudi Arabia, formal discussions have not taken place, though this speculation highlights the broader trend of players considering a move to the Middle East. The recent shift to younger signings follows the acquisitions of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Al-Faisal hopes the Saudi league will flourish as a two-way exchange platform. With aims to lower the average player age from 26 to 24, clubs are fostering a relentless, disciplined training culture. This transformation reflects a vision for competitive player development ahead of hosting the 2034 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)