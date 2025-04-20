Left Menu

Salah to Saudi? Al-Faisal Discusses Future of Saudi Pro League

Saudi sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal believes Liverpool's Mohamed Salah would be an excellent fit for the Saudi Pro League. However, there is a greater emphasis on younger talent. The Saudi league focuses on nurturing youth and creating a vibrant two-way player exchange with Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:29 IST
Salah to Saudi? Al-Faisal Discusses Future of Saudi Pro League
Mohamed Salah

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi sports minister, has suggested that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah would seamlessly integrate into the Saudi Pro League despite a focus on younger players. He believes Salah's Arab and Muslim identity makes him a strong cultural match for the league.

While rumors frequently link Salah with Saudi Arabia, formal discussions have not taken place, though this speculation highlights the broader trend of players considering a move to the Middle East. The recent shift to younger signings follows the acquisitions of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Al-Faisal hopes the Saudi league will flourish as a two-way exchange platform. With aims to lower the average player age from 26 to 24, clubs are fostering a relentless, disciplined training culture. This transformation reflects a vision for competitive player development ahead of hosting the 2034 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025