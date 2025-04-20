PCB and the Coaching Calamity: Compensation Woes and Leadership Void

Jason Gillespie, former red-ball coach of Pakistan's cricket team, alleges pending payments from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as he addresses financial grievances. His comments follow the PCB's announcement to hire new coaches, showing systemic issues in leadership execution.

Appointed alongside Gary Kirsten in 2024, Gillespie and the South African coach resigned after the PCB altered their roles significantly. This decision undermined their responsibilities, including their crucial involvement on the national selection committee.

This financial dispute, publicly addressed by Gillespie for the first time, highlights broader organizational discord as the PCB now seeks leadership changes, with potential new recruitments aimed at restructuring the national team's coaching roles.

