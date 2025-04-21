Left Menu

Rohit Sharma: Backed by Mumbai Indians for Aggressive Batting

Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene supports Rohit Sharma's bold batting approach despite mixed results. Sharma scored 76 in 45 balls in a crucial game against Chennai Super Kings, highlighting his value to the team and his situational awareness during the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:17 IST
Rohit Sharma: Backed by Mumbai Indians for Aggressive Batting
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Sharma's aggressive style of play may invite varied opinions, yet Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene firmly supports the former captain's approach at the crease. This backing was evident when Sharma delivered an impressive 45-ball 76 against the Chennai Super Kings, a performance that silenced critics amid his nondescript run in the IPL.

Jayawardene noted Sharma's unwavering intent from the outset, despite previous failings. Emphasizing situational awareness, Jayawardene praised Sharma's tactical nuances, such as his prudence against Ravichandran Ashwin, which show a seasoned player's strategic depth.

Jayawardene confirmed the team's focus on situational drills for Sharma in training sessions to maintain his mental footing. Conversations between Sharma and teammates, including Kieron Pollard, stress positivity, with faith in Sharma's capabilities to shine through challenging phases in the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025