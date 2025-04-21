Rohit Sharma: Backed by Mumbai Indians for Aggressive Batting

Rohit Sharma's aggressive style of play may invite varied opinions, yet Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene firmly supports the former captain's approach at the crease. This backing was evident when Sharma delivered an impressive 45-ball 76 against the Chennai Super Kings, a performance that silenced critics amid his nondescript run in the IPL.

Jayawardene noted Sharma's unwavering intent from the outset, despite previous failings. Emphasizing situational awareness, Jayawardene praised Sharma's tactical nuances, such as his prudence against Ravichandran Ashwin, which show a seasoned player's strategic depth.

Jayawardene confirmed the team's focus on situational drills for Sharma in training sessions to maintain his mental footing. Conversations between Sharma and teammates, including Kieron Pollard, stress positivity, with faith in Sharma's capabilities to shine through challenging phases in the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)