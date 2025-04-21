Sports Spectacles: Highlights from a Thrilling Weekend

The world of sports delivered captivating moments over the weekend, with teams and athletes showcasing remarkable skill and resilience in a series of thrilling contests.

The Cincinnati Reds' explosive performance against the Baltimore Orioles set a standout record with their 24-2 victory, featuring impressive contributions from Austin Wynns and Noelvi Marte. In ice hockey, Tessa Janecke's overtime goal secured a dramatic win for Team USA over Canada in the Women's World Championship.

Amid intense tennis action, Alexander Zverev celebrated a return to form by winning the Munich Open, marking his first title since a challenging injury period. Golfers Justin Thomas and Andrew Novak battled at the RBC Heritage, with Thomas emerging victorious, while Stephen Curry played a pivotal role in leading the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets in their playoff opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)