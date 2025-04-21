Samson Sidelined: RR Braces for Showdown Without Skipper

Rajasthan Royals has confirmed that team captain Sanju Samson will not participate in the upcoming away game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The star player continues his recovery from a side-strain sustained against Delhi Capitals.

Samson's absence is notable as he has missed recent games, including a home clash against Lucknow Super Giants, and the Royals face a crucial match against RCB. The team's medical staff has refrained from speculating on his return date, opting for a cautious game-by-game assessment of his recovery progress.

In the interim, Riyan Parag will assume captaincy duties, having previously led the team. Despite Parag's efforts, the Royals have struggled, achieving only one victory against Chennai Super Kings and resting at eighth in the points standings with three wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)