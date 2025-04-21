Delhi Capitals Aim for a Comeback Against Lucknow Super Giants

Following a setback against Gujarat Titans in their recent IPL 2025 outing, Delhi Capitals are setting their sights on a comeback. They are scheduled to take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium this Tuesday. Despite the loss to GT, the Axar Patel-led team remains a formidable side, having secured five wins thus far. The youthful dynamism brought by 20-year-old Vipraj Nigam has been pivotal for Delhi.

Nigam, addressing the pre-match press conference, highlighted his role in the team, emphasizing his contributions as an all-rounder. "I consider myself an all-rounder. I have to make contributions with the ball and also with the bat whenever required," Nigam stated. The young cricketer also spoke about the added pressure of playing in front of his family and local crowd, confessing, "There is a lot of pressure and nervousness in all the games. It just adds up when you play in front of your family and coach."

Praising the senior team members, Nigam acknowledged their valuable input and mentorship. "I get advice from the seniors in every game. There are some players who were in Lucknow last year and are here this year as well. We talk about those aspects in our team meetings and plan accordingly," he added. When questioned about the status of Faf du Plessis, Nigam mentioned his ongoing recovery, noting that a final decision lies with the management. With 10 points from 7 matches, Delhi Capitals continue to compete vigorously in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)