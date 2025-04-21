Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Aim for a Comeback Against Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, seek to rebound from their loss to Gujarat Titans as they face Lucknow Super Giants. Key player Vipraj Nigam, a 20-year-old all-rounder, expresses his readiness to perform in front of home supporters and appreciates senior players' guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:47 IST
Delhi Capitals Aim for a Comeback Against Lucknow Super Giants
Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam (Image/ DC media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a setback against Gujarat Titans in their recent IPL 2025 outing, Delhi Capitals are setting their sights on a comeback. They are scheduled to take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium this Tuesday. Despite the loss to GT, the Axar Patel-led team remains a formidable side, having secured five wins thus far. The youthful dynamism brought by 20-year-old Vipraj Nigam has been pivotal for Delhi.

Nigam, addressing the pre-match press conference, highlighted his role in the team, emphasizing his contributions as an all-rounder. "I consider myself an all-rounder. I have to make contributions with the ball and also with the bat whenever required," Nigam stated. The young cricketer also spoke about the added pressure of playing in front of his family and local crowd, confessing, "There is a lot of pressure and nervousness in all the games. It just adds up when you play in front of your family and coach."

Praising the senior team members, Nigam acknowledged their valuable input and mentorship. "I get advice from the seniors in every game. There are some players who were in Lucknow last year and are here this year as well. We talk about those aspects in our team meetings and plan accordingly," he added. When questioned about the status of Faf du Plessis, Nigam mentioned his ongoing recovery, noting that a final decision lies with the management. With 10 points from 7 matches, Delhi Capitals continue to compete vigorously in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025