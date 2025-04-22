Revitalizing Indian Badminton: A Return to Roots and Future Prospects
The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is emphasizing the preservation of the traditional Indian badminton style while encouraging former players to enhance their coaching skills. The focus is on nurturing junior talent and creating a seamless transition of skills, with training efforts centered at National Centres of Excellence.
The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is taking significant steps to preserve India's unique badminton style while also fostering future talent. By inviting former top Indian players to transition into coaching roles, BAI aims to bridge the gap between tradition and modern techniques.
An impressive 49 former players have shown interest in coaching, with the association shortlisting 10-11 candidates awaiting Sports Authority of India's (SAI) approval. The move is part of BAI's strategic initiative to cultivate junior talent at the National Centres of Excellence (NCoE).
BAI's General Secretary Sanjay Mishra expressed concerns about foreign influence altering India's playing style, stressing the importance of maintaining the traditional approach. The organization seeks to develop a system ensuring a steady flow of competitive players, bolstered by foreign coaches at key training centers in India.
