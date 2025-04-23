Empowering Moves: 64 Squares Elevates Women's Chess

64 Squares, a collaborative endeavor by Hyderabad's Pravaha Foundation and chess startup MGD1, seeks to enhance the prestige of women's chess in India. The initiative's 2025 cohort endows five outstanding players with a fellowship grant worth Rs 1 crore, enabling them to finance their training, tournament participation, and exposure expenses for a year. According to MGD1's press release, beneficiaries include International Master Vantika Agrawal and Woman FIDE Masters Shubhi Gupta and Charvi Anilkumar, along with budding talents WIM Sarayu Velpula and WIM Sahithi Varshini.

Among the first recipients is Vantika Agrawal, an Arjuna Awardee. Selected in 2023, she has now achieved the title of International Master and secured several honors for India, including gold medals at the 2024 Chess Olympiad. Vantika's inclusion in the 2025 cohort underscores her pursuit of the Grandmaster title, showcasing the sustained impact of 64 Squares.

The foundation's ongoing commitment is highlighted by the success of players like Sarayu Velpula, who recently took second place at the 2024 National Junior Girls Championship, and Sahithi Varshini, a multiple Asian Youth titleholder. According to MGD1 Co-Founder Sreekar Channapragada, the initiative is crucial in bridging the gender gap in Indian chess, as only 3 out of India's 85 Grandmasters are women.

