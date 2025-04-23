Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup at FIA: Malcolm Wilson Nominated as Deputy President for Sport

The FIA announced Malcolm Wilson's nomination as deputy president for sport following the resignation of Robert Reid. This change coincides with Ford's plans to re-enter Formula 1 in partnership with Red Bull. Wilson's nomination is set to be confirmed by FIA member organizations in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:15 IST
The FIA has selected Malcolm Wilson as its new deputy president for sport, following the resignation of Robert Reid. Wilson is a long-time Ford collaborator, with his firm, M-Sport, handling Ford's World Rally Championship team since 1997. This nomination comes as Ford is set to rejoin Formula 1 next year by partnering with Red Bull for engine production.

Robert Reid, who previously served as the deputy president for sport alongside FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, resigned earlier, citing concerns over transparency within the organization. His departure is among several significant changes at the FIA, as numerous senior staff either left or were replaced. Ben Sulayem has been tightening regulations, including his noteworthy campaign against swearing among drivers in F1 and other series.

The FIA is now looking to the future, as Ben Sulayem can seek re-election later this year. As reform efforts continue, Wilson's potential confirmation in June represents a pivotal moment for the organization, with the motorsport world's eyes closely watching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

