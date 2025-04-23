Left Menu

United Grief: India's Sporting Icons React to Pahalgam Terror Attack

India's sports community expressed deep sorrow and anger over the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Leading figures like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and others condemned the act and called for justice. The incident has reignited the debate over sporting ties with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:57 IST
United Grief: India's Sporting Icons React to Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's sporting fraternity is reeling from grief and anger following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, leaving 26 civilians dead and several injured. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, a group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, has prompted widespread condemnation.

Icons such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli expressed condolences and demanded justice. Tendulkar mentioned the unimaginable ordeal of affected families, while Kohli urged for peace and strength for the bereaved.

The Pahalgam incident has also revived discussions on ending sports interactions with Pakistan. Former cricketers like Shreevats Goswami advocate cutting all ties, emphasizing national security over sports diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025