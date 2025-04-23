United Grief: India's Sporting Icons React to Pahalgam Terror Attack
India's sports community expressed deep sorrow and anger over the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Leading figures like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and others condemned the act and called for justice. The incident has reignited the debate over sporting ties with Pakistan.
India's sporting fraternity is reeling from grief and anger following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, leaving 26 civilians dead and several injured. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, a group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, has prompted widespread condemnation.
Icons such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli expressed condolences and demanded justice. Tendulkar mentioned the unimaginable ordeal of affected families, while Kohli urged for peace and strength for the bereaved.
The Pahalgam incident has also revived discussions on ending sports interactions with Pakistan. Former cricketers like Shreevats Goswami advocate cutting all ties, emphasizing national security over sports diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
