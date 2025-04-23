Faith Kipyegon's Historic Sub-Four Minute Mile Quest

Three-time Olympic middle-distance champion Faith Kipyegon is setting her sights on a groundbreaking achievement this summer. The celebrated runner plans to attempt becoming the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes.

This historic feat is scheduled for June 26 at the Stade Charléty in Paris, as announced by her sponsor Nike on Wednesday. Kipyegon, who clinched her third consecutive Olympic 1,500-meter title in Paris last year, is prepared to push the limits of her endurance and speed.

With the world record already in her name at four minutes, 7.64 seconds secured at a Monaco track meet in 2023, Kipyegon aims to shatter her own record. "I'm a three-time Olympic champion. I've achieved World Championship titles," the 30-year-old said, reflecting on her ambition to 'dream outside the box' and set new standards in her sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)