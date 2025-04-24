Cricket Legend Gautam Gambhir Faces Fresh Security Threats

In a concerning development, Indian cricket team's head coach and ex-BJP MP Gautam Gambhir is at the center of a security alert following the receipt of threatening emails, according to police sources.

The threats, reportedly received on April 22, coincided with a tragic incident in Kashmir's Pahalgam, where terrorists killed 26 individuals, mainly tourists, and were sent via a suspicious Gmail account.

This isn't a new situation for Gambhir, as he faced similar threats in 2022, prompting security enhancements. The police have initiated an investigation into the latest threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)