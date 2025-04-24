Cricket Legend Gautam Gambhir Faces Fresh Security Threats
Gautam Gambhir, Indian cricket team's head coach and former BJP MP, recently received threatening emails amidst a larger security crisis. This is not the first time Gambhir has faced such threats, as similar incidents occurred in 2022. Authorities are investigating the situation and have heightened security measures.
In a concerning development, Indian cricket team's head coach and ex-BJP MP Gautam Gambhir is at the center of a security alert following the receipt of threatening emails, according to police sources.
The threats, reportedly received on April 22, coincided with a tragic incident in Kashmir's Pahalgam, where terrorists killed 26 individuals, mainly tourists, and were sent via a suspicious Gmail account.
This isn't a new situation for Gambhir, as he faced similar threats in 2022, prompting security enhancements. The police have initiated an investigation into the latest threat.
