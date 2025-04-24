Gautam Gambhir Faces Threats Amid Heightened Tensions

A security scare has emerged involving Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the India men's cricket team, following reportedly threatening emails sent to him. The threats reportedly coincided with a violent attack in Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists.

The suspicious emails, received from a Gmail account identifying as 'ISIS Kashmir', were alarming enough to prompt a formal police investigation. Delhi Police, aware of the situation, have assured continued protection for Gambhir, who is already under police security.

These recent threats add to a series of security concerns for the former BJP MP, who faced similar incidents in the past, including warnings in 2022. Authorities are taking all necessary measures to ensure his and his family's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)