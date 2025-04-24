Arena Criticizes Pochettino's Appointment as US Soccer Coach

Former U.S. manager Bruce Arena has voiced his disapproval of Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as the national soccer coach, claiming the role is best suited for an American. Arena, a veteran with five MLS championships and two World Cup coaching stints, argues that foreign coaches lack the essential cultural insight.

Under Pochettino's leadership since September, the U.S. team has endured noteworthy setbacks against Panama and Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League, a competition they previously dominated. Arena, in a discussion with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard on Unfiltered Soccer, emphasized the importance of domestic understanding for national team coaches.

Pochettino, who previously managed Chelsea and Tottenham, took over after a disappointing Copa America exit led to Gregg Berhalter's dismissal. Arena insists that cultural fluency and national pride are crucial factors in coaching the U.S. team, as they prepare for upcoming friendlies and the 2026 World Cup.

