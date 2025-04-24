Cricket Legend Turns 52: Tendulkar's World Cup Magic Remembered
Sachin Tendulkar, celebrated as the 'God of Cricket', turned 52. Renowned for his batting mastery, he excelled in ICC World Cup tournaments. Highlights include his performances against Pakistan in 2003, Namibia, South Africa in 2011, and Sri Lanka in 1996, showcasing his unmatched skill despite challenging opponents.
Sachin Tendulkar, also revered as India's 'God of Cricket', celebrated his 52nd birthday on Thursday. Renowned globally for his remarkable career, Tendulkar is particularly remembered for his stellar World Cup performances.
One unforgettable innings was in 2003 against Pakistan, where Tendulkar left fans and opponents awestruck with a blistering 98 runs off 75 balls. Facing off against top Pakistani bowlers, he led India to a remarkable victory.
Across different tournaments, including notable matches against Namibia and South Africa, Tendulkar's performances cemented his place in cricket history. Even when India didn't win, such as the battles against South Africa and Sri Lanka, Tendulkar's batsmanship was second to none. Against Sri Lanka in 1996, his unbeaten 137 remains a classic.
