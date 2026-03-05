Finn Allen: The Kiwi Maestro who Tamed South Africa
In a stunning performance, New Zealand's Finn Allen smashed the fastest hundred at the T20 World Cup to propel his team into the finals. Despite South Africa's formidable form, decisive tactics such as winning the toss helped New Zealand seize early momentum, leading to a commanding victory.
New Zealand opener Finn Allen produced a cricketing masterclass, leading his team into the T20 World Cup final with a record-breaking century against South Africa. The Proteas, undefeated in the tournament and considered favorites, were dismantled by an explosive Kiwi side at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Allen not only secured the fastest hundred in the tournament's history but also praised his team's strategic approach, starting with a crucial coin toss win by skipper Mitchell Santner.
South Africa's formidable batting lineup was initially stalled by New Zealand's tactical bowling. Off-spinner Cole McConchie struck early with two vital wickets, setting the tone for the match. Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry then tightened their grip on the game, restricting South Africa to a below-par score, thus setting the stage for New Zealand's dynamic chase.
The historic victory serves as a morale booster for the Kiwis ahead of their final showdown on Sunday, where they await the victor of the India-England clash. Allen extolled his team's ability to adapt and learn from past encounters with South Africa, showcasing their readiness for the summit clash in Ahmedabad. Amidst a largely neutral crowd, Allen shared his hope that his family back in New Zealand watched the game live, beaming with pride.
