Saudi Showdown: Al-Hilal's Foreign Stars vs. Gwangju's Homegrown Talent

Al-Hilal's international signings have positioned the Saudi Arabian team as top contenders for the Asian Champions League title, yet Gwangju's coach, Lee Jung-hyo, is eyeing local players for a potential upset in the upcoming quarter-finals.

As the tournament's finals commence in Jeddah, attention is on Al-Hilal's high-profile recruits such as Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. However, Lee emphasizes the significance of Al-Hilal's Saudi players, including Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno, and Ali Al-Bulayhi.

Gwangju enters as underdogs but has shown resilience by overcoming Vissel Kobe. Jasper Asani leads in goals, motivating his team for a crucial match. Despite Al-Hilal's inconsistent form, coach Jorge Jesus prepares for a challenging encounter against the well-coordinated Gwangju squad.

