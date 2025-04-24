Mandaviya Launches DigiLocker Sports Certs, Reveals Major Sports Reforms

In a landmark move to streamline services for athletes and strengthen the Indian sports ecosystem, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, launched the issuance of sports certificates via DigiLocker at a grand ceremony held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on April 24, 2025. The launch coincided with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR), marking a significant step in India's journey toward becoming a global sporting powerhouse.

Revolutionizing Sports Administration with DigiLocker Integration

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to athlete welfare. He described the launch of digital sports certificates as a transformative initiative that will eliminate bureaucratic hurdles for athletes seeking recognition and rewards.

“This is a new era in sports administration. We are committed to ensuring that no athlete has to wait or struggle for their due,” the Minister said. He explained that the new system, soon to be integrated with the National Sports Repository System (NSRS), will automate the disbursal of government cash rewards through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Athletes who win medals at international events will no longer need to file separate applications for recognition or financial incentives—a process that had previously delayed benefits.

“If the world has already seen an athlete win a medal, why should they need to apply for their rewards? This initiative removes that unnecessary burden,” he added.

Foundation for a Modern Sports Ecosystem

Prior to the DigiLocker launch, Dr. Mandaviya inaugurated the NCSSR at the same venue. The centre is designed as a national hub for cutting-edge sports science research, innovation, and athlete education. It aims to significantly enhance the performance and health outcomes of elite athletes.

“The NCSSR will drive high-level scientific research in training and injury management. It will help us produce world-class athletes equipped with the latest technological support,” said Dr. Mandaviya, underlining the role of science and innovation in India’s long-term sporting ambitions.

Legislative and Policy Overhaul in Sports Governance

During his address, Dr. Mandaviya also pointed to a slew of new policy initiatives and legislative reforms being considered by the Modi Government. These include:

Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024

Draft National Sports Policy 2024

Draft National Code Against Age Fraud in Sports (NCAAFS) 2025

These proposals aim to bring transparency, accountability, and ethical governance across all levels of sport administration. Dr. Mandaviya reiterated that these reforms are athlete-centric and are intended to build an inclusive and meritocratic system.

Future Vision: Olympics 2036 and Commonwealth Games 2030

Looking ahead, the Minister laid out an ambitious roadmap as India eyes hosting rights for two of the world’s biggest sporting events—the 2036 Summer Olympics and the 2030 Commonwealth Games. He stressed that India is working diligently to upgrade its sporting infrastructure and capabilities to meet global standards.

Strengthening Federation-Government Partnerships

In a bid to encourage collaboration and resource sharing, Dr. Mandaviya announced that office space at Indira Gandhi Stadium will be offered to National Sports Federations (NSFs) that demonstrate interest and accountability. This co-location strategy is aimed at improving coordination among stakeholders and fostering a unified approach to sports governance.

Another significant announcement was the upcoming launch of the ‘One Sport–One Corporate’ policy, which seeks to pair individual sports federations with corporate sponsors. The idea is to promote financial stability and private investment in sports development through federation handholding.

Further, Olympic training centres for high-priority disciplines will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, allowing athletes to access world-class facilities and coaching.

Athlete Support and Reaction

Olympic silver medallist and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee Mirabai Chanu welcomed the initiative warmly, calling it a “huge relief” for sportspersons.

“This is a really good scheme for players. The issuance of sports certificates by DigiLocker will take a lot of stress away from all sportspersons like me. Many times we have to rush back home for documents—for jobs, visas, etc. Now that problem is solved. I want to thank our Sports Minister on behalf of all players,” she said.

A Call for Unity and Vision

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Mandaviya issued a clarion call for unity among athletes, federations, and government agencies. “Let us all work together to build a strong sports culture for a new India,” he said, reiterating the government’s mission under Viksit Bharat 2047 to make India a global leader in sports.

This series of reforms, infrastructural investments, and digital transformations underscores a historic shift in India’s approach to sports—centered around efficiency, fairness, and the holistic development of athletes.