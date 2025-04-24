Left Menu

Inter Milan's Season Hits Critical Juncture Amid Challenging Fixtures

Inter Milan faces challenging fixtures as they seek to maintain their position in the Serie A title race, battling injuries and tough competition from AS Roma and Napoli. As the season's pressure builds, Simone Inzaghi's squad confronts a crucial phase in their campaign.

Updated: 24-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:34 IST
Inter Milan is feeling the strain of a marathon season, facing AS Roma on Sunday, having gone three matches without a win. The pressure mounts as Simone Inzaghi's squad grapples with injury setbacks and a relentless fixture list.

With both Inter and Napoli tied at 71 points and only five rounds remaining, the stakes couldn't be higher. Inter must navigate a challenging two-legged semi-final against Barcelona while maintaining their league position.

Meanwhile, Napoli finds themselves in an advantageous position with no European distractions. They aim for a fourth consecutive home victory as they inch closer to potential Serie A glory, while Juventus faces its own battle for a top-four finish.

