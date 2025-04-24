Inter Milan's Season Hits Critical Juncture Amid Challenging Fixtures

Inter Milan is feeling the strain of a marathon season, facing AS Roma on Sunday, having gone three matches without a win. The pressure mounts as Simone Inzaghi's squad grapples with injury setbacks and a relentless fixture list.

With both Inter and Napoli tied at 71 points and only five rounds remaining, the stakes couldn't be higher. Inter must navigate a challenging two-legged semi-final against Barcelona while maintaining their league position.

Meanwhile, Napoli finds themselves in an advantageous position with no European distractions. They aim for a fourth consecutive home victory as they inch closer to potential Serie A glory, while Juventus faces its own battle for a top-four finish.

