Krunal Pandya: The Unsung Hero Behind RCB's IPL Dominance

In a season marked by fierce competition, Krunal Pandya stands out as the linchpin of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling attack, maneuvering the team through the choppy waters of the IPL. His adaptability and seasoned expertise on tricky pitches have turned him into a vital asset, praised by head coach Andy Flower.

Pandya's sensational display against Rajasthan Royals highlighted his prowess, particularly when he toppled the opposition's stand-in captain Riyan Parag with a slowed-up delivery. It was a pivotal moment that set the tone, further anchored by strategic plays that have often caught challengers off-guard.

RCB's triumph by 11 runs over the Royals underlined Pandya's impact, with Flower crediting the collaborative efforts of spin bowling coach Malolan Rangarajan for the deep on-field strategies. Despite Rajasthan's late surge, Josh Hazlewood's finishing spell cemented another victory for the team, laying bare their comprehensive game plan against opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)