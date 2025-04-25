Johor's Celebration: A Public Holiday in Support of JDT's Cup Final Dream

The Malaysian state of Johor has announced a public holiday on Monday to celebrate Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) Football Club's advancement to the Malaysia Cup final. This sporting event, scheduled at Bukit Jalil, pits JDT against Sri Pahang and represents a potential third treble for the team, adding to their Super League and FA Cup victories.

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz bin Ghazi made the holiday announcement to galvanize fan support amid initially slow ticket sales, which have since surged, achieving 60 percent sales. The Malaysian Football League aims to fill 80 percent capacity of the 85,500-seat stadium. Fans are invited to a Sunday celebration at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Additionally, Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh, has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the country's football ecosystem. She urged the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to assess Malaysian football and help revitalize the sport's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)