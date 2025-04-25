Left Menu

Johor's Celebration: A Public Holiday in Support of JDT's Cup Final Dream

The Johor government declared a public holiday to celebrate JDT reaching the Malaysia Cup final. With sluggish ticket sales now improving, the team seeks their third treble against Sri Pahang. JDT fans are encouraged to show support, as promotional efforts boost stadium attendance. A football ecosystem overhaul is urged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:21 IST
Johor's Celebration: A Public Holiday in Support of JDT's Cup Final Dream
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Malaysian state of Johor has announced a public holiday on Monday to celebrate Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) Football Club's advancement to the Malaysia Cup final. This sporting event, scheduled at Bukit Jalil, pits JDT against Sri Pahang and represents a potential third treble for the team, adding to their Super League and FA Cup victories.

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz bin Ghazi made the holiday announcement to galvanize fan support amid initially slow ticket sales, which have since surged, achieving 60 percent sales. The Malaysian Football League aims to fill 80 percent capacity of the 85,500-seat stadium. Fans are invited to a Sunday celebration at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Additionally, Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh, has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the country's football ecosystem. She urged the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to assess Malaysian football and help revitalize the sport's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025