India Shines at Asian U-17 Boxing Championships: Day 6 Highlights

India's boxing contingent made significant strides on day six of the Asian U-17 Boxing Championships, with Khushi Chand and Tikam Singh leading the charge. Khushi, competing in the 44-46 kg category, impressively defeated Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Hong Yen with a Referee Stopped Contest victory in the second round. Tikam, a gold medallist at the SGFI 2024, demonstrated his prowess by stopping Othman Diab of Palestine, also in round two.

In the men's battles, Ambekar Meetei, Udham Singh, and Rahul Gariya secured unanimous 5-0 victories, while Aman Dev narrowly overcame Osamah Al-Khaldi from Jordan in a tight 3-2 contest. Among the women, Jiya and Jannat showed remarkable performance with convincing wins over their opponents, Vietnam's Thi Ru Na Dinh and Ukraine's Anhelina Rumiantseva, respectively.

The day concluded with varied results; some emerging victorious, while others bowed out after valiant efforts. The Indian contingent's success reflects their growing prowess in international boxing arenas.

