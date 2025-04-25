Left Menu

Mumbai City FC's Vikram Partap Singh Eyes Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup

Mumbai City FC rebounded from their ISL defeat with a commanding 4-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Kalinga Super Cup. Forward Vikram Partap Singh emphasizes the team's resolve to win, eyeing the upcoming match against Inter Kashi FC with the same intensity as their victorious opener.

Vikram Partap Singh (Photo: Instagram/@vikrampartap_singh_). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai City FC launched their Kalinga Super Cup journey in style, securing a 4-0 win against Chennaiyin FC. The victory comes as a morale booster after their debilitating 0-5 loss to Bengaluru FC in the ISL Knockouts, with forward Vikram Partap Singh highlighting the squad's determination to return stronger.

"The defeat against Bengaluru was a wake-up call, and for the past 20-25 days, our focus has been on bouncing back," Vikram shared with ANI. As the first club to clinch both the League Winners Shield and the ISL cup in one season (2020-21), Mumbai City's recent performances have set high expectations. Despite a less impressive current season, the team is resolute in making a mark in the Kalinga Super Cup.

Vikram, a promising attacker, views the tournament as a fresh start after a quiet ISL season, unlike last year's eight-goal feat. "Winning the Kalinga Super Cup is my sole focus," he stated, underscoring his drive and clear objectives. The next challenge awaits against the formidable Inter Kashi FC from the I-League, yet Vikram assures that their preparation and mindset remain unwavering. "There are no special plans; each game is crucial," he affirmed, eyes fixed firmly on the prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

