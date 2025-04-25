Karna Kadur Dominates Super Special Stage in Asia Pacific Rally Championship
Reigning National Champion Karna Kadur, alongside Musa Sherif, recorded the fastest time at the Asia Cup leg of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship. Their exceptional performance at the Madras International Circuit set them ahead, with more challenging stages to follow over the weekend.
National Champion Karna Kadur and his co-driver Musa Sherif from Arka Motorsports achieved the fastest time in the super special stage of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship at Madras International Circuit.
Kadur, hailing from Bengaluru, alongside seasoned co-driver Musa Sherif from Kerala, recorded a time of 2 minutes and 50.9 seconds for the combined two loops of the 1.45-km gravel stage designed for maximum spectator engagement.
Despite initial competition from Ammittrajit Ghosh and Ashwin Naik, who led after the first lap, Kadur delivered an impressive turnaround lap at 1 minute and 24.4 seconds, clinching the top spot for the day.
