Mehtab Singh Aims for Glory with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC's Mehtab Singh has expressed his deep connection and excitement about playing for the team, viewing the Super Cup as a final shot at securing a trophy this season.

Singh, who cherishes his life in Mumbai, noted his ambition to perform well and his satisfaction with the city's environment since joining the Indian Super League (ISL). He pointed out the team's focus on enhancing their gameplay and aggressively attacking their rivals, particularly through set pieces.

The team underscored their capabilities with a commanding 4-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in a round of 16 match of the Kalinga Super Cup. Goals came from Captain Lallianzuala Chhangte, who scored twice, and teammates Nikos Karelis and Bipin Singh. The Islanders are set to face Inter Kashi next.

(With inputs from agencies.)