Mehtab Singh Aims for Glory with Mumbai City FC

Mehtab Singh is thrilled to represent Mumbai City FC, aiming for a successful season ending with the Super Cup win. He emphasizes team focus on attacking play, especially set pieces, after their dominant 4-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Kalinga Super Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:54 IST
Mehtab Singh (Photo: X/@MehtabSingh_05). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai City FC's Mehtab Singh has expressed his deep connection and excitement about playing for the team, viewing the Super Cup as a final shot at securing a trophy this season.

Singh, who cherishes his life in Mumbai, noted his ambition to perform well and his satisfaction with the city's environment since joining the Indian Super League (ISL). He pointed out the team's focus on enhancing their gameplay and aggressively attacking their rivals, particularly through set pieces.

The team underscored their capabilities with a commanding 4-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in a round of 16 match of the Kalinga Super Cup. Goals came from Captain Lallianzuala Chhangte, who scored twice, and teammates Nikos Karelis and Bipin Singh. The Islanders are set to face Inter Kashi next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

