Teen Prodigy Shambhavi Kshirsagar Triumphs at Shooting Championship

Maharashtra's Shambhavi Kshirsagar, a 16-year-old shooting sensation, clinched the women's 10m air rifle title at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship. Surpassing seasoned opponents including Olympic finalists, her impressive performance also secured a silver in the junior women's event and a gold in the youth category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:33 IST
In an extraordinary display of skill and tenacity, Maharashtra teenager Shambhavi Kshirsagar emerged victorious in the women's 10m air rifle event at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship. Despite the formidable challenge posed by world championship medallists and Olympic contenders, the 16-year-old shooter clinched the title with a dazzling final shot.

The young sharpshooter, who finished fifth at last year's junior world championships in Lima, demonstrated remarkable precision as she topped the qualifying round with a score of 633.5. Her exceptional form continued into the finals, where a decisive 10.8 in her last shot secured her victory.

While fellow competitor Mehuli Ghosh claimed the bronze, Shambhavi's triumph was further cemented by her additional silver in the junior women's event and another gold in the youth category. Her wins underscore her potential to shine on bigger stages in future international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

