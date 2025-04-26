Left Menu

Celtic Matches Rangers' Record with 55th Scottish Title

Celtic equaled Rangers' record of 55 Scottish top-flight titles by securing the championship with four games remaining. A commanding 5-0 victory over Dundee United left Celtic 18 points clear. This triumph marks their fourth consecutive league title and keeps them on track for a domestic treble.

Celtic Matches Rangers' Record with 55th Scottish Title
Celtic has drawn level with Glasgow rivals Rangers by winning their 55th Scottish top-flight title, a record they now jointly hold. This victory was clinched after a resounding 5-0 win against Dundee United, widening their lead to 18 points with four games still to play.

This latest title marks Celtic's fourth consecutive triumph in the league, further asserting their dominance in Scottish football. As it stands, the team is in contention for a remarkable sixth domestic treble in the past nine seasons, having already claimed the Scottish League Cup and advancing to the FA Cup final against Aberdeen scheduled for May 24.

Rangers last lifted the league trophy in 2021, and Celtic's recent success signals the continuation of intense competition between these storied Glasgow clubs in pursuit of domestic glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

