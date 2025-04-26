Rain Halts Thriller: KKR vs PBKS, Match Called Off

The highly anticipated IPL clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings ended in disappointment as rain played spoilsport, causing the match to be called off on Saturday. Punjab posted a competitive 201 for 4, thanks to stellar performances by Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya.

The duo laid a solid foundation with half-centuries, setting the stage for a thrilling game, but nature had other plans. KKR were seven for no loss when a thunderstorm hit, sending debris across the field and even lifting the covers. Despite efforts by the ground staff, the relentless rain halted further play.

After a 90-minute wait, the game was officially abandoned, resulting in both teams sharing a point. Punjab Kings advanced to 11 points, while KKR stood at seven, both having completed nine matches each in the tournament. The weather dampened hopes, but the players showcased their skills in the limited action.

(With inputs from agencies.)