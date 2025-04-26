Left Menu

Rain Halts Thriller: KKR vs PBKS, Match Called Off

Rain interrupted an IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, leading to a no-result. Both teams shared points as play was halted with PBKS at 201/4 and KKR at 7/0. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya were notable performers for PBKS with standout half-centuries, laying a strong foundation.

Updated: 26-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:24 IST
Rain Halts Thriller: KKR vs PBKS, Match Called Off
The highly anticipated IPL clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings ended in disappointment as rain played spoilsport, causing the match to be called off on Saturday. Punjab posted a competitive 201 for 4, thanks to stellar performances by Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya.

The duo laid a solid foundation with half-centuries, setting the stage for a thrilling game, but nature had other plans. KKR were seven for no loss when a thunderstorm hit, sending debris across the field and even lifting the covers. Despite efforts by the ground staff, the relentless rain halted further play.

After a 90-minute wait, the game was officially abandoned, resulting in both teams sharing a point. Punjab Kings advanced to 11 points, while KKR stood at seven, both having completed nine matches each in the tournament. The weather dampened hopes, but the players showcased their skills in the limited action.

