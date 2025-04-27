San Lorenzo Honors Late Fan Pope Francis in Emotional Tribute Match

Argentine soccer club San Lorenzo honored its beloved fan, the late Pope Francis, during an emotional match in a national league game. The pontiff, who passed away at 88, was laid to rest in Rome prior to the home fixture.

In a touching tribute, San Lorenzo players donned patches on their jerseys displaying Jorge Mario Bergoglio's image in his papal robes, joined with the phrase "Together for Eternity." Despite the heartfelt gestures, the visiting team Rosario Central clinched a 1-0 victory with an injury-time goal.

The Nuevo Gasómetro Stadium was a colorful sight, with club supporters mixing their blue and red colors with the Vatican's yellow and white in a sea of smoke, ribbons, and flags. Fans applauding the late pontiff's legacy dedicated a standing ovation, marking his memory with profound admiration. The club's future stadium is planned to be named "Pope Francis," in the Bajo Flores neighborhood, near Bergoglio's birthplace.

