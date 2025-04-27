Left Menu

San Lorenzo Honors Late Fan Pope Francis in Emotional Tribute Match

San Lorenzo, an Argentine soccer club, paid tribute to its late fan, Pope Francis, during a national league game. Tributes included players wearing patches featuring the pontiff's image. His passing prompted memorable gestures from fans, blending club and Vatican colors in the stadium. The club plans to name their new stadium 'Pope Francis.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 27-04-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 09:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentine soccer club San Lorenzo honored its beloved fan, the late Pope Francis, during an emotional match in a national league game. The pontiff, who passed away at 88, was laid to rest in Rome prior to the home fixture.

In a touching tribute, San Lorenzo players donned patches on their jerseys displaying Jorge Mario Bergoglio's image in his papal robes, joined with the phrase "Together for Eternity." Despite the heartfelt gestures, the visiting team Rosario Central clinched a 1-0 victory with an injury-time goal.

The Nuevo Gasómetro Stadium was a colorful sight, with club supporters mixing their blue and red colors with the Vatican's yellow and white in a sea of smoke, ribbons, and flags. Fans applauding the late pontiff's legacy dedicated a standing ovation, marking his memory with profound admiration. The club's future stadium is planned to be named "Pope Francis," in the Bajo Flores neighborhood, near Bergoglio's birthplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

