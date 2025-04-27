Left Menu

Ruediger's Red: Apology After Copa del Rey Drama

Real Madrid's Antonio Ruediger issued an apology after his red card in a dramatic Copa del Rey final loss against Barcelona. The incident involved Ruediger throwing an object at the referee after a controversial call, potentially leading to a lengthy suspension in domestic competitions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real Madrid defender Antonio Ruediger has extended an apology following his red card during the intense 3-2 extra-time defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. The match witnessed high tensions when Ruediger, in a fit of fury, threw an object at the referee.

The controversy erupted after a foul was called on Real Madrid's forward Kylian Mbappe, negating their opportunity for an equalizer. The decision by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea ignited outrage among Madrid players, notably Ruediger, who had been substituted earlier.

Despite his apology, Ruediger faces a possible four to twelve-match suspension under Spanish FA rules, affecting all domestic play, including LaLiga. With only five matches left, Real Madrid is trailing Barcelona by four points, seeking to clinch the league title.

