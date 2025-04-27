Tadej Pogacar's Uphill Triumph: A Third Victory at Liège–Bastogne–Liège

Cycling sensation Tadej Pogacar showcased his extraordinary talent once again by clinching a third victory at the Liège–Bastogne–Liège classic this Sunday. Executing one of his signature uphill attacks, Pogacar made his decisive move 35 kilometers from the finish line, swiftly creating a 10-second gap that only widened as he raced towards victory.

This triumph adds to Pogacar's impressive record in one-day cycling monuments, marking his ninth overall win. The Slovenian cyclist finished the grueling 252-kilometer course in just over six hours, crossing the line 1 minute and 3 seconds ahead of the competition. Even with the pressure mounting, Pogacar found time to acknowledge the cheering fans, solidifying his status as a fan favorite.

Pogacar's remarkable performance further bolstered his credentials ahead of the upcoming Tour de France, where he aims to claim his fourth title. Meanwhile, his previous opponent, Remco Evenepoel, faced a disappointing finish, highlighting Pogacar's unparalleled dominance in the race.

