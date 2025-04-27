Left Menu

Tadej Pogacar's Uphill Triumph: A Third Victory at Liège–Bastogne–Liège

Tadej Pogacar clinched his third win at the Liège–Bastogne–Liège classic, executing a decisive attack 35 kilometers from the finish. The Slovenian cyclist increased his lead throughout the race, finishing well ahead of his rivals. This victory marks Pogacar's ninth in the cycling monuments, showcasing his dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:06 IST
Tadej Pogacar's Uphill Triumph: A Third Victory at Liège–Bastogne–Liège
Tadej Pogacar
  • Country:
  • United States

Cycling sensation Tadej Pogacar showcased his extraordinary talent once again by clinching a third victory at the Liège–Bastogne–Liège classic this Sunday. Executing one of his signature uphill attacks, Pogacar made his decisive move 35 kilometers from the finish line, swiftly creating a 10-second gap that only widened as he raced towards victory.

This triumph adds to Pogacar's impressive record in one-day cycling monuments, marking his ninth overall win. The Slovenian cyclist finished the grueling 252-kilometer course in just over six hours, crossing the line 1 minute and 3 seconds ahead of the competition. Even with the pressure mounting, Pogacar found time to acknowledge the cheering fans, solidifying his status as a fan favorite.

Pogacar's remarkable performance further bolstered his credentials ahead of the upcoming Tour de France, where he aims to claim his fourth title. Meanwhile, his previous opponent, Remco Evenepoel, faced a disappointing finish, highlighting Pogacar's unparalleled dominance in the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025