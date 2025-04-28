Left Menu

India's Singles Stars Face Crucial Test Against Indonesia in Sudirman Cup

India faces a must-win match against Indonesia in the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals to stay in the competition after a defeat by Denmark. With key players missing, India's singles stars must perform, while the doubles players face tough challenges against Indonesia's strong contingent.

Updated: 28-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:38 IST
India's Singles Stars Face Crucial Test Against Indonesia in Sudirman Cup
In a vital showdown at the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals, India confronts a challenging match against Indonesia on Tuesday. Needing a victory to secure their position in Group D, their initial loss to Denmark has added pressure. This critical contest determines whether they keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

Hampered by the absence of key doubles pairs, India relies heavily on its singles players, including Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and PV Sindhu, whose recent performances have been lackluster. However, past victories provide some optimism, especially as Sindhu faces a familiar opponent in Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani.

Despite Indonesia's formidable doubles lineup, India aims to capitalize on past successes, drawing inspiration from their historic achievements, such as the Thomas Cup victory in 2022. The stakes are high as India endeavors to avoid an early exit from the Sudirman Cup, a setback reminiscent of their Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship result earlier in the year.

