Dominance in the Ring: Youth Boxers Secure Gold at National Championships

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Haryana clinched team golds in men and women's categories respectively at the Youth National Boxing Championships. The event served as a qualifier for the 2025 Under-19 Asian Boxing Championship. SSCB excelled with six golds, while Haryana's women won with three gold medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Haryana emerged victorious in the ring, clinching the team gold medals in the men and women categories, respectively, at the Youth Men & Women National Boxing Championships.

This week-long event also doubled as a qualifier for the upcoming Under-19 Asian Boxing Championship in 2025. Twenty talented boxers earning gold medals secured spots in the prestigious event. SSCB's men outperformed across various weight classes, capturing six gold medals, one silver, and two bronze, securing a dominant position.

In the women's category, Haryana's team excelled, taking home the team gold with three gold and five silver medals. Male team standouts included Aakash Budwar, Shivam, Mausam Suhag, Rahul Kundu, Hemant Sangwan, and Krish. Haryana's female champions, Yakshika, Vini, and Nisha, led their state's victorious campaign.

