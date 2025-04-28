Thrilling IPL Clash: Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans

On Monday, cricket fans were treated to an exhilarating Indian Premier League (IPL) matchup as Rajasthan Royals faced off against Gujarat Titans. The Royals set a challenging target for their opponents, scoring 209 runs with a loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Opening the innings, Rajasthan's Sai Sudharsan scored 39 runs before being caught by Parag off Theekshana's delivery. Shubman Gill contributed significantly with a crucial innings of 84 runs, also falling to Theekshana.

Jos Buttler showcased his prowess by remaining unbeaten at 50 runs. Washington Sundar chipped in 13 before being dismissed, while Shahrukh Khan finished not out on 5 runs. Gujarat Titans will have to mount a substantial effort to chase this imposing target.

