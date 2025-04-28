Left Menu

A Triumphant Return: Commanders Set to Build New Stadium at Iconic RFK Site

The Washington Commanders have announced plans to return to Washington D.C., building a new stadium at the historic RFK Stadium site. A $2.7 billion investment will see the construction of a state-of-the-art facility while the district contributes $500 million. The stadium is set to open in 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Washington Commanders are making a celebrated return to the nation's capital, following a momentous deal with the District of Columbia. The iconic RFK Stadium site, where the team basked in its glory days, has been earmarked for a new stadium.

The National Football League team, which has been based in Landover, Maryland since 1997, will invest $2.7 billion into constructing a world-class, roofed stadium. The District of Columbia will further support the ambitious project with a $500 million contribution, as announced in a joint press release.

Scheduled for completion in 2030, the stadium aims to seat approximately 65,000 fans. The Commanders also promised to develop the surrounding land for various uses, including restaurants and entertainment venues. This move heralds a promising revitalization of the city's sporting landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

