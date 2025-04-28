Rajasthan Royals' Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sets IPL Ablaze with Record Century

In an extraordinary display of youthful brilliance, Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, etched his name in the annals of cricketing history on Monday. During a nail-biting IPL match against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Suryavanshi became the youngest ever to score a century in both the Indian Premier League and T20 cricket overall.

The young left-hander smashed 101 runs in a mere 38 balls, showcasing an awe-inspiring array of seven fours and 11 sixes, all while maintaining a strike rate of 265.79. Remarkably, he reached his century milestone in just 35 balls, marking it as the second-fastest in IPL history, trailing only behind the legendary Chris Gayle's 30-ball blitz in 2013 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Suryavanshi's milestone at 14 years and 32 days surpasses the previous T20 youngest century record held by Vijay Zol, who was 18 years and 118 days old at the time. This dazzling performance also registered as the seventh-fastest century in T20 cricket. Partnering with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav helped Rajasthan Royals achieve their highest partnership ever, surpassing the previous record set by Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal.

